Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Charles County

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Charles County effective Saturday, January 7, 2017, from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Residents are asked to minimize travel during these times as the snow will cause hazardous travel conditions. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibility.

The NWS issues a winter weather advisory when 2 to 4 inches of snow, alone or in combination with sleet and freezing rain, is expected to cause a significant inconvenience.

Severe weather notices are posted on the Charles County Government website, on Facebook, and on Twitter. Weather updates are also aired on CCGTV, which broadcasts on Comcast channel 95 and Verizon channel 10.

Sign up for the Citizen Notification System (CNS) to receive inclement weather and traffic alerts by text message, email, or phone.

For information on power outages, view the SMECO outage map. Call 877-747-6326 to report a power outage.

Call 9-1-1 in the event of an emergency.

