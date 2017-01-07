St. Mary’s County Government Operational Status for January 7, 2017

Due to the winter storm impacting the county, the following schedule changes are in effect for Saturday, January 7:

All St. Mary’s County Public School buildings and facilities are closed.

All activities are cancelled for the entire weekend.

Recreation and Parks programs are cancelled. An assessment regarding Sunday activities will be made later in the day.

STS Transit service is suspended as of 7 a.m. and will remain closed today

The six (6) Convenience Centers and St. Andrews Landfill are closed.

All St. Mary’s County Library locations (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown & Lexington Park) are closed today.

All College of Southern Maryland campuses will remain closed for the day.

Stay up to date by visiting the St. Mary’s County Government website at www.stmarysmd.com or follow us on Facebook or Twitter for official storm updates and information.

