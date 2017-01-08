Maryland Hikers Trek Over 4,000 Miles on New Year’s Day

January 8, 2017

2,000 People Participate in First Day Hikes

With mild temperatures and sunny skies throughout much of the state, the Maryland Park Service welcomed over 2,000 hikers for First Day Hikes 2017.

Staff and volunteers hosted 33 guided hikes at 21 state parks on New Year’s Day. From beachside marshes to rocky cliffs, each park offered its own unique adventure and walk.

A total of 2,034 hikers logged 4,030 miles.

“First Day Hikes are becoming a New Year’s tradition with thousands of citizens starting the new year off immersed in the great outdoors,” said Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary Mark Belton. “My family and I enjoyed a tremendous outing at Cedarville with a beautiful three-mile trek. We enjoyed some quality time together and made some lasting memories.”

Maryland takes part in the national First Day Hikes initiative, which for past six years has encouraged Americans to celebrate the outdoors on the first day of the year. Sponsored by America’s State Parks, the hikes highlight the value of public lands and state parks in providing year-round enjoyment, recreation and relaxation.

State Park Hikers Miles
Assateague 250 250
Cedarville 87 261
Cunningham Falls 36 36
Dan’s Mountain 12 12
Deep Creek 22 44
Elk Neck 55 82
Fair Hill 100 300
Fort Frederick 24 72
Gambrill 71 71
Greenbrier 58 87
Greenwell 44 88
Gunpowder Falls 208 364
Janes Island 26 52
Merkle 50 75
New Germany 56 84
North Point 42 84
Patapsco – Avalon 100 180
Patapsco – McKeldin 47 94
Pocomoke 12 12
Rocks 42 42
Rocky Gap 21 42
Sandy Point 146 584
Seneca Creek (10 a.m.) 60 150
Seneca Creek (11 a.m.) 140 350
Smallwood 16 24
Soldiers Delight (sunrise) 20 40
Soldiers Delight (afternoon) 129 258
St. Mary’s 31 62
Susquehanna 47 94
Swallow Falls 16 20
Torrey C. Brown Rail Trail 6 9
Tuckahoe 35 70
Wye Island 25 37
Total 2,034 4,030



 

