Maryland Hikers Trek Over 4,000 Miles on New Year’s Day

2,000 People Participate in First Day Hikes

With mild temperatures and sunny skies throughout much of the state, the Maryland Park Service welcomed over 2,000 hikers for First Day Hikes 2017.

Staff and volunteers hosted 33 guided hikes at 21 state parks on New Year’s Day. From beachside marshes to rocky cliffs, each park offered its own unique adventure and walk.

A total of 2,034 hikers logged 4,030 miles.

“First Day Hikes are becoming a New Year’s tradition with thousands of citizens starting the new year off immersed in the great outdoors,” said Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary Mark Belton. “My family and I enjoyed a tremendous outing at Cedarville with a beautiful three-mile trek. We enjoyed some quality time together and made some lasting memories.”

Maryland takes part in the national First Day Hikes initiative, which for past six years has encouraged Americans to celebrate the outdoors on the first day of the year. Sponsored by America’s State Parks, the hikes highlight the value of public lands and state parks in providing year-round enjoyment, recreation and relaxation.

State Park Hikers Miles Assateague 250 250 Cedarville 87 261 Cunningham Falls 36 36 Dan’s Mountain 12 12 Deep Creek 22 44 Elk Neck 55 82 Fair Hill 100 300 Fort Frederick 24 72 Gambrill 71 71 Greenbrier 58 87 Greenwell 44 88 Gunpowder Falls 208 364 Janes Island 26 52 Merkle 50 75 New Germany 56 84 North Point 42 84 Patapsco – Avalon 100 180 Patapsco – McKeldin 47 94 Pocomoke 12 12 Rocks 42 42 Rocky Gap 21 42 Sandy Point 146 584 Seneca Creek (10 a.m.) 60 150 Seneca Creek (11 a.m.) 140 350 Smallwood 16 24 Soldiers Delight (sunrise) 20 40 Soldiers Delight (afternoon) 129 258 St. Mary’s 31 62 Susquehanna 47 94 Swallow Falls 16 20 Torrey C. Brown Rail Trail 6 9 Tuckahoe 35 70 Wye Island 25 37 Total 2,034 4,030