Maryland Casinos Generate Record-Breaking $133.5 Million in Revenue During December

Highlighted by the opening of MGM National Harbor, Maryland’s six casinos combined for a record-setting month in December 2016, generating $133,477,706 million in statewide gaming revenue. December surpassed the previous revenue record set in May 2016, when five casinos totaled $104,351,219 million.

MGM National Harbor in Prince George’s County, which held its grand opening on Dec. 8, generated $41,934,028 from both slot machines and table games in just over three weeks.

Under Maryland law, casino revenue supports the Maryland Education Trust Fund as well as small-, minority- and women-owned businesses, local impact grants and the state’s horse racing industry.

MGM National Harbor’s contribution to the Education Trust Fund in December was $12,624,344. December 2016 contributions to the state from all six Maryland casinos are documented in the attached spreadsheets and available online (click HERE).

“We anticipated that December would be a record-breaking month, and we are tremendously enthusiastic about the future of Maryland’s casino program,” said Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director Gordon Medenica. “MGM National Harbor is an outstanding facility in an ideal location, and we are confident that its success will fuel the continued growth of revenue that supports vital state programs.”

Gross gaming revenue per unit per day in December at MGM National Harbor was: $313.59 for slot machines, $5,343.76 for banked table games and $1,508.57 for non-banked table games. MGM National Harbor operates 3,237 slot machines and 165 (126 banked and 39 non-banked) table games.

While the opening of MGM National Harbor attracted local, national and international attention, three of Maryland’s first five casinos – Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, Casino at Ocean Downs and Rocky Gap Casino Resort – saw their revenues increase in December. Hollywood Casino Perryville and Maryland Live Casino saw decreases compared to December of 2015.

“Given the intense spotlight on the opening of MGM National Harbor, the December numbers for Maryland’s other casinos are in line with our expectations, and we’re pleased to see the increases at Ocean Downs, Rocky Gap and especially Horseshoe,” Medenica said. “I am confident that as our casino program continues to evolve, each of the six casinos will establish its unique presence in the marketplace.”

With MGM operating for only a partial month, Maryland Live Casino continued to generate the state’s highest revenue, totaling $48,032,057 from both slot machines and table games in December. Maryland Live’s gross gaming revenue per unit per day was: $255.60 for slot machines, $3,116.84 for banked table games and $1,160.97 for non-banked table games. December 2016 revenue at Maryland Live decreased by $6,152,008, or 11.4%, from December 2015. Maryland Live Casino operates 3,906 slot machines and 209 (157 banked and 52 non-banked) table games.

Horseshoe Casino Baltimore generated $29,749,282 from both slot machines and table games in December. Gross gaming revenue per unit per day was: $235.53 for slot machines, $2,755.31 for banked table games and $649.09 for non-banked table games. Horseshoe Casino’s December 2016 revenue increased by $2,485,682, or 9.1%, from December 2015. Horseshoe Casino Baltimore operates 2,202 slot machines and 179 (154 banked and 25 non-banked) table games.

Hollywood Casino Perryville generated $6,094,963 from both slot machines and table games in December. Gross gaming revenue per unit per day was: $191.41 for slot machines, $2,585.42 for banked table games and $357.88 for non-banked table games. Hollywood Casino’s December 2016 revenue decreased by $244,861, or 3.9%, from December 2015. Hollywood Casino Perryville operates 850 slot machines and 20 (12 banked and 8 non-banked) table games.

Casino at Ocean Downs generated $4,117,633 from slot machines in December, and its gross gaming revenue per unit per day was $165.83. Casino at Ocean Downs’ December 2016 revenue increased by $238,272, or 6.1%, from December 2015. The Casino at Ocean Downs operates 800 slot machines and does not have table games.

Rocky Gap Casino Resort generated $3,549,744 from both slot machines and table games in December. Gross gaming revenue per unit per day was: $145.40 for slot machines and $1,058.85 for banked table games. This facility does not have non-banked table games. Rocky Gap Casino Resort’s December 2016 revenue increased by $38,898, or 1.1%, from December 2015. Rocky Gap Casino Resort operates 662 slot machines and 17 table games.

In a year-to-year comparison, December 2016 casino revenue increased from December 2015 by $38,300,011, or 40.2%. In a year-to-year comparison not including MGM National Harbor, December 2016 revenue decreased by 3,634,017, or 3.8%. See the attached document for a detailed breakdown of December 2016’s fund disbursement, fiscal year-to-date totals for the individual casinos and combined state total.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming is responsible for oversight of the state’s casinos. In this role, the agency provides direction and guidance to its casino partners on financial, security, regulatory and licensing procedures for the facilities. To keep Marylanders informed and to maintain transparency of casino operations, monthly financial reports are posted on gaming.mdlottery.com. Maryland Lottery and Gaming reminds players to play responsibly and within their budget; resources are available at mdgamblinghelp.org or by calling 1-800-GAMBLER.

DECEMBER 2016 CASINO NUMBERS

