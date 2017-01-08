Lexington Park Man Arrested for Assault, Destruction of Property and Possession of Cocaine

January 8, 2017
Robert Doral Harrod, 29, of Lexington Park

Robert Doral Harrod, 29, of Lexington Park

On Monday, December 19, 201612-19-2016, Deputy First Class Steinbach of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Millison Plaza Shopping Center in Lexington Park for a reported disturbance between a male and female.

A witness alleged observing the suspect, Robert Doral Harrod, 29, of Lexington Park strike the victim before throwing the victim’s cell phone across the parking lot causing extensive damage. The victim displayed visible injuries consistent with the allegations.

An incident search of Harrod revealed two baggies of suspected cocaine.

Harrod was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Second Degree Assault, Malicious Destruction of Property, and CDS Possession – Not Marijuana.

Robert Doral Harrod, 29, of Lexington Park

Robert Doral Harrod, 29, of Lexington Park

 

This entry was posted on January 8, 2017 at 1:49 am and is filed under All News, Community, County, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, Top News, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.