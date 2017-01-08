Waldorf Man Sentenced to Two Consecutive Life Sentences Plus 20 Years

Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County announced that on Friday, January 6, 2017, Charles County Circuit Court Judge Amy J. Bragunier sentenced Joshua Terrell Mebane, 22, to two consecutive life sentences plus 20 years for the First Degree Murder of Teresa Bass, the Attempted Murder of Jerry Bass Jr., and the Unlawful Use of a Hand Gun in the Commission of a Crime of Violence related to the First Degree Murder of Teresa Bass.

On October 26, 2012, Mebane shot both Jerry and Teresa Bass as the couple walked their dog in the Hampshire neighborhood of Waldorf. Officers working security at the Westlake football game heard several gunshots and were on the scene within a minute. Teresa Bass was taken by ambulance to Civista Medical Center in La Plata, where she died. Jerry Bass Jr. was flown to an area hospital, where he was at one point listed in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds to his back. He survived but suffered serious health issues that took months to overcome.

Mebane was developed as a suspect in the Bass shootings during the investigation of the murder of cab driver Quadar Muhammad, 44, in Washington DC on November 7, 2012. During that investigation Mebane was identified as the shooter of Mr. and Mrs. Bass. In late 2015, Mebane was convicted and sentenced to 45 years imprisonment for the killing of Mr. Muhammad. At sentencing for the Bass shootings, Assistant State’s Attorney, Tiffany L. Campbell told the judge, “Outside of the vicious and heinous facts of this case, Mebane’s actions after the murder warrants the maximum sentence that you can impose here.” After imposing the maximum sentence for his crimes, Judge Bragunier agreed with Campbell, stating, “This is the only sentence I believe is appropriate and just.” State’s Attorney Covington commenting on the sentence said, “Although it took years of waiting, Teresa and Jerry’s families finally saw justice done today. Given Mebane’s crimes and total lack of remorse, this young man should never walk the earth again as a free man. That may sound harsh but – in this case – it is just.”



