Great Mills Man Arrested for Shoplifting at Kohl’s in Lexington Park

January 8, 2017
Kyle William Sullivan, 20, of Great Mills

Kyle William Sullivan, 20, of Great Mills

On Saturday, December 24, 2016, Corporal D. Corcoran of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Kohl’s Department Store in Lexington Park, for a reported shoplifter in custody.

A witness observed the suspect, Kyle William Sullivan, 20, of Great Mills, remove a video game system from the shelf. Sullivan then attempted to conceal the merchandise under his shirt and exit the store without paying for the items.

An incident search of Sullivan revealed additional concealed merchandise.

Sullivan was arrested and charged with Theft Under $1000.00.

Kyle William Sullivan, 20, of Great Mills

Kyle William Sullivan, 20, of Great Mills

 

This entry was posted on January 8, 2017 at 8:31 am and is filed under All News, County, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, Top News, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.