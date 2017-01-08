St. Mary’s County Government Operational Status for January 8, 2017

January 8, 2017

Due to the winter storm, the following schedule changes are in effect:

  • All Recreation and Parks programs and activities are cancelled and all facilities are
    closed. All youth basketball games scheduled in St. Mary’s County public schools
    for Saturday through Sunday have been cancelled.
  • STS Transit is tentatively scheduled to resume service at noon pending a review of
    road conditions. A final operational decision will be made later this morning.
  • The six (6) Convenience Centers will open at noon. The St, Andrews Landfill is
    closed as usual on Sunday.
  • The St. Mary’s County Library in Lexington Park is closed.
  • All College of Southern Maryland campuses are closed.

