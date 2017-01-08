Snow Emergency Plan Lifted for St. Mary’s County
The Maryland State Police has lifted the Snow Emergency Plan for St. Mary’s County effective at 6:00 pm on Sunday, January 8, 2017.
Motorists are encouraged to continue to use caution while driving as they may quickly encounter different road conditions throughout St. Mary’s County.
