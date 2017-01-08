Weather Related Closings, Delays, and Information for Monday, January 9, 2017



Updated Monday, January 9, 2017 at 8:40 p.m.

St. Mary’s County:

St. Mary’s County Public Schools: St. Mary’s County Public Schools will be closed on Monday, January 9, 2017 with a Code 2 for employees.

St. Mary’s County Government: All St. Mary’s County Government administrative offices will open at their regular time for normal operations on January 9.

Liberal leave is in effect for employees.

Recreation and Parks: The Gymnastics Center will remain closed and morning classes are cancelled. Recreation and Parks will re-evaluate in the afternoon to make a decision about evening programs.

Please call 301-475-4200, ext. *1840 for updates.

All other Recreation & Parks facilities will open on time and operate on normal schedules.

Due to St. Mary’s County Public Schools being closed on Monday, January 9, all Before & After Care programs (SAC) are cancelled.

Calvert County:

Calvert County Public Schools: Calvert County Public Schools will be closed on Monday, January 9, 2017. When schools are closed, child care is closed. Code Green for 12-month employees.

Charles County:

Charles County Public Schools: Waiting for Announcement

Other:

NAVAL AIR STATION PATUXENT RIVER: On Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, NAS Pax River is OPEN WITH UNSCHEDULED LEAVE. NAS Pax River is open with the option for unscheduled leave, telework, leave without pay. Critical personnel must report to work as scheduled. Check with your command for specific guidance.



SMECO Power Outage Map