Tall Timbers Man Arrested for Destruction of Property and Drunk Driving

On Sunday, December 24, 2016, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office received several phone calls from witnesses describing an older model Tahoe driving erratically in the area of Merchants Lane in Leonardtown.

The callers stated the vehicle had struck curbs and was weaving in and out of lanes.

First Class Deputy R. Steinbach observed the vehicle traveling South on Route 5 making several illegal traffic maneuvers. A traffic stop was initiated on the vehicle, which revealed the driver identified as Dennis Martin Evans, Jr. 48, of Tall Timbers, appeared to be under the influence.

Evans refused a standardized field sobriety test and was placed under arrest.

An incident search of the vehicle revealed liquor bottles and suspected Alprazolam. In addition, his license to drive in the state of Maryland was both suspended and revoked.

It was discovered later that before Evans was stopped, he drove the motor vehicle through a victim’s field causing extensive damage.

Evans was charged with Malicious Destruction of Property and issued multiple traffic citations including Driving While Impaired.

