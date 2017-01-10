David A Thompson Jr., of Charlotte Hall Leaves Behind 18-Year-Old Female Trapped in Vehicle After Crash

On Sunday, January 8, 2017, at approximately 9:00 a.m., Troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack were dispatched to a single vehicle collision on Route 5 and Brandywine Road, in Brandywine.

The collision involved a 2002 Acura MDX, which travelled off the roadway, striking several trees, and overturning.

Due to the impact with the trees and the position of the vehicle at final rest, the passenger, Taylor MacKenzie Dye, 18 of White Plains, was trapped in the vehicle.

Upon arrival of EMS and police, witnesses stated the operator, David Anthony Thompson Jr., 18 of Charlotte Hall, exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot into the woods.

After a lengthy extraction of the passenger, she was flown to Washington Medstar Hospital by MSP Aviation Trooper 2.

