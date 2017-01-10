Sheriff’s Office Attends Leonardtown Square’s First Friday at NolanStrong Event

It’s not unusual that 4-year-old Nolan Scully wants to be a law enforcement officer when he grows up, but Nolan faces an unusual challenge in his quest. When he was only three years old, Nolan was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare soft tissue cancer. He is currently undergoing treatment for that cancer, and courageously battles every day. On Friday, January 6, 2017, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, along with other county businesses and local first responders, gathered in Leonardtown Square in a show of support for Nolan.

As a resident of Leonardtown, it was fitting that this First Friday event was to honor Nolan and help raise funds for his battle against cancer. During the event, children and their families were allowed to tour fire trucks, police cars, and ambulances in the first ever “Touch the Truck” experience. Other experiences included getting pictures taken with favorite superheroes from the Foundation 4 Heroes organization and being introduced to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office’s very own K9’s, “Philly” and “Largo” and their handler, Sgt. Todd Fleenor.

Capt. Steven Hall, Commander of the Special Operations Division, was on hand and awarded some children with “Junior” Sheriff’s Office badges. “It was a real pleasure to partner with the town of Leonardtown and members of our community in keeping Nolan and his family in our minds, hearts, and prayers during this challenging time,” says Capt. Hall. “Nolan’s strength and courage inspires everyone at the Sheriff’s Office, and we thank all the heroes participating in Nolan’s fight back to health and in helping him realize his dream of becoming a law enforcement officer!

On behalf of Sheriff Tim Cameron and the men and women of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, we are #NolanStrong.

