Lexington Park Woman Arrested for Burglary and Theft

On Wednesday, December 28, 2016, Deputy T. Seyfried of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 19000 block of Three Notch Road in Lexington Park for a reported burglary.

The victim alleged unknown suspects entered the victim’s residence and stole several items. The investigation revealed the suspect, Joleen Leeann Jameson, 24, of Lexington Park, attempted to sell the victim’s property to a subject who recorded the conversation.

Based on prior information, a search and seizure warrant was executed at Jameson’s residence in Lexington Park.

Jameson was found to be in possession of the victim’s property totaling several thousand dollars, and was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center and charged with Burglary – First Degree and Theft: $1000 to under $10,000.

