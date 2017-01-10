Lexington Park Woman Arrested for Burglary and Theft

January 10, 2017
Lexington Park Woman Arrested for Burglary and Theft

Lexington Park Woman Arrested for Burglary and Theft

On Wednesday, December 28, 2016, Deputy T. Seyfried of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 19000 block of Three Notch Road in Lexington Park for a reported burglary.

The victim alleged unknown suspects entered the victim’s residence and stole several items. The investigation revealed the suspect, Joleen Leeann Jameson, 24, of Lexington Park, attempted to sell the victim’s property to a subject who recorded the conversation.

Based on prior information, a search and seizure warrant was executed at Jameson’s residence in Lexington Park.

Jameson was found to be in possession of the victim’s property totaling several thousand dollars, and was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center and charged with Burglary – First Degree and Theft: $1000 to under $10,000.

Lexington Park Woman Arrested for Burglary and Theft

Lexington Park Woman Arrested for Burglary and Theft

 

This entry was posted on January 10, 2017 at 6:59 am and is filed under All News, County, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, Top News, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.