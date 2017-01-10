Honor Veterans with Commemorative Bricks in Support of Solomons “On Watch” Memorial Statue

The Calvert County Department of General Services is coordinating the annual “On Watch” memorial brick campaign taking place now through April 28, 2017. For a limited time, the public may purchase memorial bricks to be placed at the Veterans Patio, located at the World War II “On Watch” Memorial Statue in Solomons.

The bricks are available to memorialize those who served our country during World War II. The cost of each brick is $100 and all contributions are tax deductible. Purchasers will be notified when the bricks are in place and available for viewing. An “On Watch” application is available at the link provided below. To learn more, call Melinda Donnelly at 410-535-1600, ext. 2565.

The “On Watch” memorial statue is an 8-foot-tall bronze statue by Maryland artist Antonio Tobias Mendez commemorating the people and work done at the Solomons Amphibious Training Base during World War II. This facility, the nation’s first amphibious training facility, was active from 1942 to 1945 and its effect on the area continues to be felt today. The statue was unveiled in August 2007.

Application

