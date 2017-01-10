Calvert County Announces Martin Luther King Jr. Day Schedule

January 10, 2017

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners announces county offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. In addition:

• The three county senior centers will be closed Jan. 16 and Meals on Wheels will not be delivered.
• There will be no county bus service Jan. 16.
• Calvert Library locations will be closed Monday, Jan. 16.
• Mt. Hope, Northeast, Harriet E. Brown and Southern community centers will be closed Jan. 16.
• Battle Creek Cypress Swamp will close Jan.16.
• Flag Ponds Nature Park will be open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Kings Landing Park will be open 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Chesapeake Hills Golf Course will be open with normal hours Jan. 16.
• The Appeal Landfill and county convenience centers will be open with regular hours.
• The Calvert Marine Museum will be open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Edward Hall Aquatic Center will be open with normal Monday hours.

This entry was posted on January 10, 2017 at 7:05 am and is filed under All News, Business, Calvert News, Community, County, Good News, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.