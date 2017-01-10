Ridge Woman Arrested for Obstructing and Hindering, Failure to Obey Lawful Order, and Drug Possession

On Thursday, December 29, 2016, Units from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police Barrack “T” responded to a residence on Three Notch Road in Ridge for a reported disturbance, possibly involving a firearm.

While attempting to make contact with several witnesses, a related witness, Brittany Ann Vega, 23, of Ridge, began to act disorderly and kept interfering with officers attempting to assess the scene.

Vega was asked to refrain from yelling profanities because she was hindering the investigation. Due to her disruptive behavior, she was placed under arrest.

Before being transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center she was taken to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for the treatment of a medical emergency. In her possession, deputies located suspected Lyrica.

Vega was charged with Obstructing and Hindering, Failure to Obey Lawful Order, and CDS Possession – Not Marijuana.

