Geraldine Esther Defibaugh Shaw, 90, of Hughesville, MD passed away on January 3, 2017 in Prince Frederick.

Geraldine was born on Hickory Hill in Bedford County, Pennsylvania on July 29, 1926 to the late Charles Defibaugh and the late Elizabeth Black Defibaugh.

Preceded in death by her devoted husband of 70 years, Robert L. Shaw, and her nine siblings, Geraldine is survived by her daughters, Connie L. Plummer (Wayne) and Linda M. Joudrey (John). Also surviving are six grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild, as well as many nieces and nephews with whom she was very close.

Geraldine was a dedicated homemaker, a loving mother, and a wonderful grandmother. She loved taking care of her family and keeping her home in immaculate condition. All her life, she worked hard taking care of everyone else, rarely thinking of herself. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and family, going out to breakfast, and listening to country music. She loved having a large extended family and seeing them at the annual Defibaugh family reunion each September.

There will be a graveside service on Monday, January 9, 2017 at 2:30pm at Oldfields Episcopal Cemetery, 15837 Prince Frederick Road, Hughesville, MD 20637 with Pastor Dave Huffman officiating.