Thelma Ruth Sexton, 81, of Lexington Park, MD, died January 5, 2017 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

She was born February 7, 1935 in Coeburn, VA to the late Orbin H. Carter and Ella Sexton.

Thelma married Raymond Dewey Sexton on June 27, 1951 at the Church of the Nazarene. Together they spent 63 years of marriage before his death in June, 2014. Her hobbies included quilting, croqueting, sewing and gardening. However, her greatest was for her family, especially her grandchildren.

Thelma is survived by her children: Ronald D. Sexton (Stephanie) of Locust Grove, VA, Patricia Warren (Terry) of Lake Jackson, TX, Kenneth R. Sexton (Evelyn) of Lexington Park, MD, Deborah Raspa (Salvatore, Jr.) of California, MD, Melissa Gould (Joseph) of Lexington Park, MD, Raymond D. Sexton, II of Lexington Park, MD and Anthony D. Sexton of Lexington Park, MD; 11 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her siblings: Allie Mayes, William Henry Carter, Lillian Mead, Nina Graves, John Wesley Carter and Orbin Carter, Jr.

Family will receive friends for Thelma’s Life Celebration on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., with prayers recited at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Funeral Service will be celebrated by Pastor Dan Moore on Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 10:30 a.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens in Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Serving as pallbearers will be Ronald Sexton, Kenneth Sexton, Raymond Sexton, II, Anthony Sexton, Joseph Gould, Kyle Gould, and Nicholas Gould.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice House of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

