Lucy Anne Selvidge, 28 of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on January 6, 2017 in Leonardtown, MD. Lucy was born on May 16, 1988 in LaPlata, MD to the late George Edwards Barnes, Jr. and Laura Lee Adams in LaPlata, MD. Lucy was a hair stylist. She enjoyed styling and dying hair, watching movies, being goofy, making silly faces and spending time with family.

Lucy is survived by her son, Evan Michael Selvidge, daughter, Kaidyn Alexis Selvidge; brother, Tim Chapman; sisters, Nichole Elizabeth Brashear, Natasha Rose Barnes, Samantha Ellen Barnes; stepmother, Lori M. Marsh and stepfather, James “Danny” Hayes.

Family will receive friends for Lucy’s visitation on Saturday, January 14, 2017 from 11:00am to 1:00pm with a Funeral Service at 1:00pm at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Memorial Fund for the benefit of the kids.