William Marshall Bush, 86 of Mechanicsville, MD, departed this life on December 30, 2016. Marshall as we called him, was born on June 7, 1930 to the late Herman M. Bush and Liza Louise Baker Bush. Marshall attended Budds Creek School. After finishing the 6th grade, Marshall’s education was cut short in order to help his father on the farm. Marshall was drafted in the Army in 1951 and served his country for two years. Marshall married his childhood sweetheart, Mary Dade on January 29, 1955 and together they raised six children.

He was a quiet man and seldom talked, but thought that everything should be done without him having to ask. Marshall’s career would have been as a farmer until his mother convinced him to apply for a job at St. Mary’s Hospital. He did become employed at the hospital, working in the housekeeping department from 1969 until retirement in 1995. Even while working at the hospital he continued with his love of farming by working part-time with friends on their farms.

He enjoyed spending Father’s Day with his children and grandchildren, eating crabs and watching his sons cook on the grill. He was delighted in watching their interaction with each other and every now and then you would see him laughing along with them. He also enjoyed hanging out with his friends, Edward, RV and the Thomas family. Marshall would also transport family and friends to their medical appointments whenever needed.

He was preceded in death by parents, Herman and Louise Bush; brothers, Joseph Bush, Daniel Bush and John W. Bush; sister, Ann Brown; daughter-in-law, Lynn Bush and grandson, Mark Brinkley.

Marshall is survived by his wife of sixty-one years, Mary Bush; children, Charlene Wiggins, Debra Bush, Mikel Bush (Esther), Benjamin Bush, Charles Bush (Denise), Kenneth Bush (Renee); sisters, Mary Helen Nelson, Dorothy Gunn and Alice Bush. He also leaves behind to cherish his memories, 16 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. He will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be from 10:00 – 11:00 am on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, Mechanicsville, MD. Immediately following the visitation, Mass of Christian Burial will begin 12 noon at Our Lady of the Wayside Church, Chaptico, MD. Interment at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD 20623 at 2:30 p.m.