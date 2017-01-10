Mechanicsville Man Caught Flushing Cocaine Down Toilet During Drug Raid

Antoine Gerald Herbert, 28, of Mechanicsville was identified as a distributor of cocaine.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics detectives obtained a search and seizure warrant for Herbert’s Mechanicsville home.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Team (EST), K-9, and Vice/Narcotics Support Team deputies assisted in executing that search warrant. As EST membered entered the hallway, they encountered suspect Herbert. Suspect Herbert failed to follow commands and was believed to be destroying evidence by flushing cocaine down the toilet. That cocaine was unable to be recovered. Other items of evidence which were recovered included cocaine, six (6) cellular phones, nearly $800.00 in cash, two glass containers with cocaine residue and a glass microwave tray with cocaine residue which indicated “crack” cocaine manufacturing.

Herbert was arrested and additional charges are pending a review with State’s Attorney Richard D. Fritz.

At the time of his arrest, Herbert was out on bond from a December 31st, 2016 incident which occurred in Charles County, Maryland and involved a handgun and fleeing from police.

In this incident Herbert went before a District Court Commissioner and bail was set at $5000.00. Herbert was released a few hours after his arrest after posting the established bond pending further action by judicial authorities.

