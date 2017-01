On Jan. 6, 2017, at approximately 5:15 a.m., Charles County Sheriff’s officers observed a car that had just been reported stolen from La Plata, traveling at a high rate of speed on St. Charles Parkway in Waldorf.

Officers were able to successfully stop the car.

The driver, Matthew Kyle Bacon, 18, of Waldorf, was turned over to La Plata police officers.

The car had been left warming in front of the owner’s home prior to it being stolen.