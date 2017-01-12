Prince George’s County Temporarily Closes Cedarville Road Bridge for the Replacement of the Existing Bridge

The Prince George’s County Department of Public Works and Transportation (DPW&T) will temporarily close Cedarville Road Bridge on Thursday, Jan. 12 to allow for the replacement of the existing bridge over Mattawoman Creek. The current bridge has deteriorated, requiring replacement of the entire structure. There is a detour plan in place during construction of the replacement bridge.

“The replacement bridge will be wider to better accommodate vehicular traffic,” said Director of the Department of Public Works and Transportation Darrell B. Mobley. “DPW&T continues to work in a concentrated effort to ensure that County roadways and bridges are well-maintained and safe for all motorists.”

While some preliminary construction activities have already begun, major construction activities associated with the bridge replacement will begin after the closure. Construction is expected to take one year, and motorists should use the primary detour routes of Brandywine Road, Crain Highway (MD 301) and Branch Avenue (MD 5). Motorists are advised to stay alert and be aware as you travel on the roadways.

