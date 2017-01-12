Dine Out During Calvert County’s Fifth Annual Restaurant Week

Calvert County’s eclectic restaurants will showcase their creative cookery and offer delicious and budget-friendly deals during the fifth annual Restaurant Week Feb. 17-26.

Coordinated by the Calvert County Department of Economic Development, Calvert County Restaurant Week will feature restaurants that draw on the region’s bounty to offer unique dining experiences. Whether your favorite fare is fresh seafood, Italian cuisine or anything in between, Restaurant Week has something to satisfy every palate.

“Restaurant Week has become an annual favorite event in Calvert County,” said Linda Vassallo, director of the Calvert County Department of Economic Development. “Each year, participating restaurants report measurable business increases during a period that traditionally sees slow sales. Restaurant Week presents a great opportunity for visitors and locals to try some of Calvert’s best restaurants at excellent prices.”

Restaurant Week patrons can enter a drawing for prizes by completing an online feedback form or filling out response cards at participating restaurants. A special section on the Calvert County tourism website listed below features full event details including a list of participating restaurants, menus, a mapping feature highlighting restaurant locations and frequently asked questions.

Diners are encouraged to make Restaurant Week reservations early. Special menus may be offered for both lunch and dinner. Some restaurants may offer the promotional pricing at one meal, rather than both.

Restaurant Week Website



