Dads Can Share a Special Pre-Valentines Dance with Their Daughters at Annual Daddy Daughter Dance

Dads … looking to share a unique experience with your daughter? Well, check out the annual Daddy Daughter Dance. For the fourth year, the Department of Recreation and Parks will host the pre-Valentine’s Day event on Saturday, February 4, from 6 – 8:30 p.m., at the Chancellors Run Loffler Center in Great Mills.

The venue will be transformed into a daughter’s fairy tale evening. The dance is for girls of all ages and each family will receive one professional 5×7 photo. All daughters must pre-register as space is limited. It’s a great opportunity for fathers, step-fathers, uncles or grandfathers to create a special Valentine’s Day memory for their daughter, nieces or granddaughter while enjoying refreshments and each other’s company.

The cost to attend the dance is $35 per couple and $15 for each additional daughter. Additional photos are available for $8 each. Dads can spend a special evening dancing with their daughters at this semi-formal event.

Preregistration is required as tickets will not be sold at the door. This event has sold out each year so act fast to purchase tickets.

To register online go to www.stmarysmd.com/recreate or in person at the Recreation and Parks office in Leonardtown.

For more information call 301-475-4200, ext. *1800 or *1801.

