Winter Turkey Hunting Season to Open January 19th

Turkeys Can be Harvested Statewide Jan. 19-21

Maryland’s winter turkey hunting season will be open Jan. 19-21 statewide, allowing hunters that didn’t bag a turkey in the fall another opportunity.

The season was established in 2015 to provide hunters an opportunity to harvest turkeys outside the traditional spring season.



“Our state’s turkey population is healthy and continues to grow in nontraditional areas,” said Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Paul Peditto. “This additional hunting season provides another great opportunity to get outdoors during a time of year when other popular hunting seasons are closed.”

Maryland hunters can use the following weapons during the winter turkey season:

Airbows,

Crossbows and vertical bows and

Shotguns loaded with a No. 4 shot or smaller.

Hunting hours are from a half-hour before sunrise to a half-hour after sunset. The bag limit is one turkey of either sex. Hunters who already bagged a turkey in the fall season may not harvest one in the winter. Please remember that it is illegal to hunt turkeys with the aid of bait.

Hunters may check in their harvests via phone at 888-800-0121, online or via the Maryland Department of Natural Resources mobile app.