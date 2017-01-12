Maryland State Highway Administration Issues Statement on Tragic Death of Worker in Anne Arundel County

Workers Lives Are on the Line – Drivers Urged to Slow Down, Stay Alert When Approaching All Roadway Work Zones

Following the tragic incident yesterday afternoon in which a driver struck and killed a flag person in an active work zone, the Maryland Department of Transportation’s (MDOT) State Highway Administration (SHA) expresses its condolences to the family, friends and co-workers of Rodney Chase, employed by PDI Sheets, Inc.

“We mourn the loss of a member of our extended contracting family in a tragic incident on Fort Smallwood Road near Pasadena. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Mr. Chase’s family, friends and coworkers,” said State Highway Administrator Gregory C. Johnson, P.E. “This is an unfortunate reminder of how dangerous highway work can be, particularly when workers’ only protection is a hardhat and reflective vest. While this crash remains under investigation, it is critical to remind motorists of the paramount role they have in safeguarding the lives of our workers. Drivers need to slow down and remain alert in work zones – work zone safety is in your hands.”

At any time, there are hundreds of active work zones around the State. Though there may be fewer work zones during the colder winter months, it is imperative that motorists continue to stay alert for any lane closures.

This incident occurred on MD 173 (Fort Smallwood Road) as part of a project to make concrete repairs to the bridge over Rock Creek, just east of Edwin Raynor Boulevard. PDI Sheets is managing the contract.

Despite a recent decrease in work zone crashes, there were still nine people killed and 769 people injured in 2015 in work zone-related crashes. Nationally on average, 1,000 people are killed in work zone related crashes; the majority of those killed, four out of five, are drivers or passengers – not workers.

SHA unveiled a new work zone education effort entitled “Work Zone Safety is In Your Hands,” featuring actual SHA workers and their children. SHA will continue to educate drivers on the critical need for safe driving in work zones.

