Sheriff’s Office Locates Missing Teen in Charles County

January 13, 2017
UPDATE 1/13/2017: The missing person, Allissa Breann Lacey, was located unharmed in Charles County with the help of tips from the community.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office thanks the community for their assistance.

1/12/2017: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing person, Allissa Breann Lacey.

She was last seen in the Bushwood area on December 19, 2016.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Allissa Lacey is asked to contact the Duty Officer at (301) 475-4040.

Allissa Breann Lacey is described as

Age: 17
Weight: 107 lbs.
Height: 5’02”

5 Responses to Sheriff’s Office Locates Missing Teen in Charles County

  1. ? on January 12, 2017 at 11:30 am

    Is she connected with the teen boy that missing as well?

    Reply
  2. Smash on January 12, 2017 at 11:36 am

    Why is this just now being posted? Is it a possible runaway case?

    Reply
  3. cheywolf on January 12, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    She has been missing since December 19th? Why is this just being posted now?

    Reply
  4. Anonymous on January 12, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    Praying she is found safe and unharmed!

    Reply
  5. GW on January 12, 2017 at 8:28 pm

    she is flipping gang signs, check Waldorf !

    Reply

