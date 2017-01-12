Sheriff’s Office Seeking Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing Teen

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing person, Allissa Breann Lacey.

She was last seen in the Bushwood area on December 19, 2016.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Allissa Lacey is asked to contact the Duty Officer at (301) 475-4040.

Allissa Breann Lacey is described as

Age: 17

Weight: 107 lbs.

Height: 5’02”

