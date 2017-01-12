Charles County Crime Solvers Offering Cash Reward in Robbery Case

Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of a suspect wanted in connection with a citizen robbery that occurred outside of a drug store located at the corner of Leonardtown Road and St. Charles Parkway.

On January 11, 2017, at approximately 2:15 p.m., the victim, a 72-year-old man, was walking near the side of the store when he was approached by a male who asked for money. The victim agreed to help the man and pulled out his wallet. But the suspect grabbed the wallet, assaulted the man and fled on foot.

Officers canvassed the area and a K9 team conducted a track. A review of security cameras revealed the suspect never entered the store.

The suspect is described as a black male, possibly in his 20’s, unknown height, slim build, wearing a brown jacket, dark sweatshirt, and possible work pants.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Det. C. Gregory at (301) 609-6507.

Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, texting CHARLES + the tip to CRIMES (274637) or submitting tips online at tipsubmit.com.

A reward of up to $1000 is being offered in this case.

