Pax River Sailor Named Regional Junior Sailor of the Year 2016

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Timothy Godden, of Naval Air Station’s Air Operations Department, was named Naval District Washington’s Junior Sailor of the Year during a ceremony at Naval Air Station Patuxent River Dec. 20.

During the ceremony, Rear Adm. Charles Rock, commandant, Naval District Washington, spoke of the professionalism and dedication necessary to earn such a prestigious title. Afterwards, Godden said he was proud to have been selected for regional JSOY over so many other outstanding Sailors in NDW.

“I was honored just to be nominated and selected as the command JSOY,” said Godden. “I never expected to be selected for the region, but I felt even more blessed and humbled for that. Naval District Washington is filled with hundreds of outstanding Sailors, and I am sure that the competition was fierce.”

Godden serves as a member of the Airfield Services team at NAS Patuxent River, responsible for the maintenance of four sets of E-28 Emergency Arresting Gear and five Fresnel Lens Optical Landing System carts. Godden said he and the rest of his team take their jobs very seriously, as the equipment they work on is responsible for the safety of all pilots landing at Trapnell Field.

December was a busy month for Godden; just three days after being notified of his selection as Naval District Washington’s JSOY, he was advanced to petty officer first class. In light of these accomplishments, Godden recognized those who helped him achieve both of these goals.

“I believe that I was selected for NDW JSOY because I have amazing junior Sailors and an exceptional group of direct leaders that have lifted me up to this point, and I owe everything that I have accomplished to them,” said Godden. “The only place to go from here is to continue to learn from the leaders and mentors that I have made during my career.”

Not content to rest on his laurels, Godden is continuing to look to the future of his career.

“Along with preparing myself as a future chief petty officer, I am working on my package for limited duty officer, either one of these achievements would be a milestone in my career,” he added.

