Lexington Park Man Arrested by State Police After Brief Vehicle and Foot Chase

On Saturday, December 31, 2016 at 4:05 pm, Trooper J. Mulhearn from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack initiated a traffic stop on a passenger car on Route 246 at Westbury Blvd. for a traffic infraction.

Tpr. Mulhearn made contact with the driver, Ronnell Tyrone Shields, 26, of Lexington Park and detected the odor of marijuana. Shields handed him suspected marijuana and a baggie containing additional suspected marijuana. Tpr. Mulhearn then advised Shields to step out of the vehicle. At this time, Shields put the vehicle in drive and fled the scene. A brief chase ensued, resulting in Shields bailing out of the vehicle and fleeing on foot. Shortly after, Shields was located in the backyard of a residence and placed under arrest. A search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of CDS paraphernalia.

Shields was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center and issued a civil citation for Possession of Marijuana: Less than 10 Grams. He was charged with Failure to Obey a Lawful Order and several traffic citations. Shields was held pending a bond review with the District Court Commissioner.

Previous Cases in Southern Maryland Involving Ronnell Tyrone Shields

