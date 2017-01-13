Wanted Great Mills Man Arrested on Gun Charges

On Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 12:01 am, Trooper M. Johnson and Cpl. M. Grimes from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to a residence in the 22000 block of Hemlock Way in Great Mills for a warrant service.

They arrived on scene and observed a dark SUV occupied with two subjects in the driveway. The troopers made contact with the occupants of the vehicle and detected a strong odor of raw marijuana coming from the vehicle.

The passenger, Mason Louis Visele, 19, of Great Mills, handed Tpr. Johnson a small bag of suspected marijuana.

A search of the vehicle revealed a small revolver in between the passenger seat and the middle console of the vehicle, and Visele advised that the weapon was his.

Visele had an open warrant through the St. Mary’s County Detention Center for Failure to Appear and was taken to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.

Visele was charged on a civil citation for Marijuana Less than 10 grams.

Visele was also charged with Minor in Possession of a Firearm and other weapons charges. He was held pending a bond review with the District Court Commissioner.

