WWII Veteran Who Lost His Home in Fire is Halfway to Reaching Goal to Rebuild

David Triantos who is 88 and a veteran of WWII lost his wife of 50 years in September. His only asset was his home.

On December 20, 2016, his entire home and car burnt to the ground, His family found out that he had somehow cancelled his home insurance, leaving him penniless and hopeless.

He is wanting to try to rebuild a tiny home but does not have any hope because every single thing he had in his life was destroyed in the fire.

His daughter says on a go fund me page “He is refusing to live with me and is trying to live in a shed where the house was because he is so distraught. I have been a schoolteacher for over two decades and have never asked anyone for help. I am desperately begging for any amount to show him that there is more than darkness to life. I honestly don’t know where else to turn.”

The go fund me campaign is “trending” and has raised $26,840 of $50k goal.

