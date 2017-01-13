Donald “Don” Joseph Morgan, Jr., 51, of Avenue, MD passed on January 6, 2017 in Zion, IL. Born on January 24, 1965 in Leonardtown, MD , he was the son Jane E. Morgan and Donald J. Morgan, Sr. of Colton’s Point, MD. Don was the loving husband of Charlotte M. Morgan, whom he married on May 24, 1986 in Sacred Heart Catholic Church Bushwood, MD. Don is survived by his children: Donald J. Morgan, III. Of California, MD, Olivia M. Morgan, of Avenue, MD, and his brother Robin J. Morgan of Avenue, MD. He was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident. Don graduated from Chopticon High School in 1983 and was a truck driver. He was a life member of the Seventh Dist. Vol. Fire Department. Joining the department in 1982, he had 34 years of dedicated service as well as being a member of the Seventh Dist. Vol. Rescue Squad.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM with Fire Department Prayers recited at 7:15 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, P.A. Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 10:00 AM in Sacred Heart Catholic Church Bushwood, MD. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be: Robin J. Morgan, Mike Harrington, Tyler Williams, George Bussler, Joseph Norris, and David Burroughs. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Seventh District Vol. Fire Department and Seventh District Vol. Rescue Squad.