Annie ‘Ann’ Ethel DeJong, 87, of Leonardtown, MD (formerly of St. Mary’s City, MD) died on January 9, 2017 at St. Mary’s Nursing Center surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on January 8, 1930 in River Junction, FL to the late Joseph Franklin Conner and Lillie Mae Conner. She was the ninth child of 10 born to her parents.

On May 4, 1962 she married her beloved husband, John Herman DeJong. Together they celebrated over 47 wonderful years of marriage. She was a dedicated real estate agent for over 40 years until her retirement from Caldwell Banker. Ann was an avid Maryland Terps fan, and cheered them on for many years. She loved to shop the bargains and play BINGO. Ann was a people person and she never met a stranger. However, her family was her greatest love. She was lovingly cared for by her son, Joseph and his wife, Beverly Jackson and their children, Jonathan Jackson and Sherry and Eric Baker. She was a member of the Southern Maryland Board of Realtors, NARFE, the American Cancer Society, Navy Wives Club, the American Red Cross, and the Maryland Board of Parks and Recreation.

She is survived by her sons, Joseph C. Jackson (Beverly) of Leonardtown, MD , Francis S. Newton of Holt, FL and son-in-law Ron Simmons of Ormond Beach, FL; 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Nancy A. Simmons and her 9 siblings.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, January 19, 2017 from 10:00 -11:00 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11:00 a.m., at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 27375 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park, MD 20653. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be her grandsons, Jonathan Jackson and Eric Baker.

Memorial contributions may be to St. Mary’s Nursing Center Recreation Dep./Bingo, 21585 Peabody Street, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.