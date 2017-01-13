Carolyn Marie Curtis, 76, of Valley Lee, MD departed this life peacefully on January 6, 2017 at home surrounded by her family.

Carolyn was born on February 25, 1940 to the late Rosie and Francis B. Cutchember. Carolyn received her formal education at St. Peter’s Claver School and Cardinal Gibbons Institute, respectively.

Carolyn dedicated her life to helping other people, working in several capacities within the human services and health care fields. Employment included Charles County Department of Social Services; St. Mary’s Hospital; Greenbelt, St. Mary’s and Asbury Solomons nursing homes; and in home health care for several families until her retirement in 2014. However, the jobs she enjoyed most was being a mother and grandmother.

Over the years Carolyn enjoyed traveling to various places including; Alaska, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana and cruising to several islands within the Caribbean. She also enjoyed taking bus trips and playing slot machines at Dover Downs, Rod n’ Reel, Harrington and Foxwood casinos. Carolyn was Tyler Perry and Madea’s biggest fan, she watched their movies and television shows from sun up to sundown, often the same movie back-to-back. It did not matter which one it was as long as it was Tyler Perry.

Carolyn will be remembered most by her sense of humor. She took pleasure in greeting her family and friends with a smile and telling them a joke or two. Carolyn had several original expressions. She would say things like, “that’s a hard nut to crack”, “she looks just like a crying doll baby” and “don’t breeze it” which always earned a laugh. Her expressions will live on for generations to come. Carolyn touched the lives of so many people, she will be greatly missed.

Carolyn leaves to cherish her memory, her daughters, Terry Cutchember and Cassandra Cutchember. Sons Rickey Dyson, Sr., Francis (Mary) Dyson, Timothy (Marcia) Chase and Anthony Cleaver (Michelle) Mason. Nineteen grandchildren; Wayne, La Kisha, Allen, Kierra, Jamar, Rickey Jr., Shamera, April, Amber (William), RoShaundra, Jaleesa, Patrice, Paula, Shawnese, Sherice, Blair, Demetrius, Kerese and Kenyetta; and 25 great- grandchildren. Brother, Melvin (Mary Lou) Cutchember, sister-in-law Felicia Cutchember and daughter-in-law Patricia Chase. Step-children Frank (Crystal) Herbert, Herman Hawkins, Pandora Curtis and Xavier (Phyllis) Curtis. Close friends; Violet Robinson, Dorothy Wise, Mary Alice Stewart and Alma Jordan; special cousin, Jean Lawrence; 10 God children and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents Carolyn is pre-deceased by her son, Kenneth Chase, brother, Patrick Cutchember and husbands, Francis Dyson and Joseph Mason Curtis.

Family will receive friends on Friday, January 13, 2017 from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, 16922 St. Peter Claver Road, St. Inigoes, MD 20684. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Scott Woods officiating. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

