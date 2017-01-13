Elizabeth Hennings Bjorum, 91, of La Plata, MD passed away on January 5, 2017 at University of MD Charles Regional Medical, La Plata, MD.

Elizabeth was born on April 8, 1925 in Washington, DC to the late Frederick and Virgie Anna (Burgess) Hennings.

Elizabeth was a business woman having worked in sales. She was a member of the Chamber of Commerce, Tri County Council, and Hawthorne Green Community Association. She was on the Democratic Central Committee and was the treasurer for Delegate Samuel Linton. She was an Antique Dealer and a member of Charles County Antique Arts Association.

In addition to her parents she is predeceased by three husbands; John Lochte, Sr., George Addison and Carl Bjorum, son Bruce Bjorum, three brothers; George Hennings, Bernie Hennings and Earl Hennings and two sisters; Ellen Lyons and Margaret Addison.

She is survived by three sons; Clinton Addison (Judy), John E. Lochte (Terri) and Erick Bjorum (Cheryl), two daughters; Margaret Mullins (William) and Christine Stonestreet, 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and sister Virginia Dent (Mack).

A Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at Raymond Funeral Service, 5635 Washington Ave, La Plata, MD 20646 from 12:00PM until time of Memorial Service at 1:00PM. Inurnment will be at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial Contributions are requested to American Cancer Society, 801 Roeder Rd, Suite 800, Silver Spring, MD 20910 and/or American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Ct, Glen Allen, VA 23060.