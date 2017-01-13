Jonathan Rhys Gilyeat, 38

Jonathan Rhys Gilyeat, age 38, of San Antonio passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2017.

Jon was born July 27, 1978 at the British Military Hospital in Rinteln, Germany. He was in such a hurry to come into the world that he could not wait for the doctor and was delivered by his father and the mid-wife.

He is survived by his mother, Terry (Michael) Gilyeat-Kilakis; father Colin (Sharon Stone); brothers, Jerry (Michelle Wooding), Jacob, Jordan (Jennifer Forgo); and sister, Janeil. He is also survived by his paternal grandmother; his girlfriend, Alexandria, numerous step-siblings, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many, many friends throughout the country. During his too short life, he lived in many places including Washington State, Massachusetts, Virginia, Maryland, and Texas.

At the time of his passing, Jon was employed as a Network Engineer by Harlan-Clarke in San Antonio, TX. Even though he enjoyed his work, his real love and passion was music. He was an accomplished musician excelling at both playing the bass guitar and singing. Additionally, as the DJ known as MrScandal, he performed extensively throughout the Dallas, Austin and San Antonio, Texas areas. He promoted and booked many bands into area clubs as well as performing in them himself. From the time he was a young man, he was a member of many bands culminating as the bass guitarist for Adoration Destroyed. As a member of Adoration Destroyed, Jon toured the United States giving countless others the opportunity to see and hear his amazing talents. Shortly before the bands’ tour, they signed a national recording contract with Cleopatra Records allowing them to spread their music beyond south Texas.

Jon had a heart of gold. In the words of his many friends “He saved my life, I would not be here if it weren’t for Jon”. Jon was well known for his wicked sense of humor and an ever-present smirk on his face. He loved to debate almost anything on Social Media and in person and rarely if ever found his equal. Jon was loved by everyone he came in contact with and has left a hole in the world that can never be filled.

“Each friend represents a world in us, a world possibly not born until they arrive, and it is only by this meeting that a new world is born.”

― Anaïs Nin,

Visitation will be held from 6 PM to 8 PM on Thursday January 19, 2017 and on Friday January 20, 2017 from 10 AM to 12 Noon with Services starting at 12 Noon at Raymond Funeral Service, P.A. 5635 Washington Avenue La Plata, MD 20646.

Interment will follow at Heritage Memorial Cemetery 13472 Poplar Hill Road Waldorf, Maryland 20601.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF 26 Broadway, 14th Floor New York, NY 10004) or online at www.jdrf.org.