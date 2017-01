Betty Elaine Hancock, age 92 of Indian Head, Maryland died January 7, 2017. Betty Elaine Hancock, age 92 of Indian Head, Maryland died January 7, 2017. Friends received on Thursday, January 12, 2017 from 5-8PM with a Wake Service at 7PM and where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 13, 2017 at 11AM at St. Ignatius Chapel Point Catholic Church, 8855 Chapel Point Road, Port Tobacco, Maryland 20677. Interment to follow at the church cemetery. More information to follow.

