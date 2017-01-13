Shirley Ann Hicks-Hodges, 82 of Waldorf, Maryland died January 7, 2017.

Shirley worked in Insurance Compliance with the MVA in Waldorf, Maryland. She was a past president of the Bel Alton VFW Ladies Auxiliary, was an officer with the state VFW., and was a past president of the Oxon Hill Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. She also worked as a bank teller for Health Education & Welfare Credit Union. She most enjoyed being with her sons and family.

She was the daughter of Pasquale Gilardi and Mildred Bruezio Gilardi. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her husbands, Harold D. Hicks, Sr. and Edwin J. Hodges, Jr.; her sister, Rae Favichia; and her daughter-in-law, Mary Ellen Hicks).

She is survived by her sons, Patrick T. Hicks (Darlene), Harold D. Hicks, Jr. (Patti), Michael S. Hicks (Terri), David R. Hicks (Kellye), Kenneth J. Hicks (Sandra), Timothy A. Hicks, and Kevin W. Hicks (Karen); and her brother, Salvatore Gilardi (Diane). She is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Friends received on Friday, January 13, 2017 from 5-8PM with Funeral Service at 7PM at Raymond Funeral Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials in Shirley’s name may be sent to American Cancer Society, PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123-1718.