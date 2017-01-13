Frederick K. “Fred” Sturgis, 86 of White Plains, Maryland died January 10, 2017.

Fred was a Lithographic Draftsman with the Navy Hydrographic Office in Suitland, Maryland for 37 years and was a Veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a member of Good Shepherd UMC in Waldorf. He was an usher and supervisor for the Washington Redskins. He was a high school basketball referee. He enjoyed golf at the White Plains and Potomac Ridge golf courses. He was a DX driver for local car dealers.

He was the son of Rev. Dorsey King Sturgis and Eva Gugle Sturgis.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary Hancock Sturgis; his sons, Kenneth (Beth), Barry (Penny), and Donald (Debbie); his brother, Donald Sturgis; his brother-in-law, Jim Hancock (Pat); and sisters-in-law, Ida Little and Martha Dent; his grandchildren, Elliott, Leah, Rachael, Heather, Amanda, Travis, Nathan, Aaron, and Ryan; and his great-grandchildren, Anna Marie, Abigail, Jackson, and Dakota.

Friends received on Sunday, January 15, 2017 from 2-5PM at Raymond Funeral Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Funeral Service on Monday, January 16, 2017 at 9:30AM at Good Shepherd UMC in Waldorf, Maryland. Interment at Washington National Cemetery in Suitland, Maryland.

Memorials in Fred’s name are asked to Good Shepherd UMC or American Cancer Society.