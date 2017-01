Selma L. Ray, (retired nursing supervisor at Charles Regional Medical Center), 91 of Indian Head, Maryland died January 11, 2017. Friends received on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 from 5-8PM and where Funeral Service will be on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at 11AM at Raymond Funeral Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646.

