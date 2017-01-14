Man Shot in Prince Frederick, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Investigating

On Friday January 13, 2016,, at about 7:30 p.m. police responded to Tranquil Court in Prince Frederick for a report of an assault involving a gun.

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies located an adult male victim with gunshot wound to the shoulder.

The suspect, described as a thin black male, fled the scene prior to the arrival of the police.

The victim was flown to Baltimore Shock Trauma and is alert and conscious. The Criminal Investigations Bureau of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office has assumed the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and an update will be provided at a later time.

