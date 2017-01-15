Maryland State Police Continue Fatal Collision Investigation In Prince George’s County

Shortly after 3:00 a.m. this morning, the Maryland State Police, College Park Barrack responded to a single vehicle collision at the eastbound Route 198 (Sandy Spring Road) ramp to northbound I-95, Laurel, Maryland. The preliminary investigation revealed a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee was located off the road and overturned in the woods off the ramp to northbound I-95.

The driver’s name was Howard Thompson 3rd, 45, Laurel, Maryland. He was transported to the Prince George’s Hospital Center and treated for minor injuries. There were two passengers in the vehicle at the time of the collision. One of the passengers in the vehicle, Arden Hall, 44, Laurel, Maryland was partially ejected and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The other passenger was transported to the Prince George’s Hospital Center and treated for minor injuries. His identity is unknown at this time. Next of kin has been notified.

Maryland State Police, Crash Team re-constructionist conducted the detailed crash reconstruction. Preliminary investigation revealed that driver impairment might have contributed to this collision. The cause of the collision is still under investigation but this seems to be a single vehicle collision with no other vehicle involved.

The ramp was closed for approximately for three hours throughout this investigation. The State Highway Administration handled the lane closures.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact the Maryland State Police, College Park Barrack. The investigation is continuing.

