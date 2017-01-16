Two Charged with Assault at Detention Center in St. Mary’s County

On Sunday, January 8, 2017, Deputy S. Kerby of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center for a reported disturbance.

Inmate Antonio George Queen, 23, of Park Hall, put salt and pepper packets down the back of Derrick Justin Connolly, 30, of St. Inigoes, while he was seated at a table. Queen then ran and locked himself in Connolly’s cell causing Connolly to grab Queen around the neck to forcefully remove him from his cell.

Queen and Connolly were both charged with Second Degree Assault.

