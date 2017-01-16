Outstanding DUI Warrants for St. Mary’s County

January 16, 2017

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating suspects with Outstanding DUI Warrants.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact Deputy Hannah Smith at 301-475-4200, ext. *8123 or by email, at Hannah.Smith@stmarysmd.com.

Anyone with information is asked to call CRIME SOLVERS at 301.475.3333 or text a tip to “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Or call the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Duty Officer at 301-475-8008

St. Mary’s County CRIME SOLVERS offers rewards up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

Calls to CRIME SOLVERS are NOT RECORDED.

CALLERS CAN REMAIN ANONYMOUS.


Beluah Ann Rupertis

Carl lance Myers

Daniel D. Hall

Jose Manuel Hernandez

Robert Marvin Brownlie III

Ronald Anythony Johnson, Jr.

Audon Reyes-Hernandez

Robert Wade Norwood, Sr.

Richard Lee Hans

