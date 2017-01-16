Sheriff Berry Meets with Members of Inspired Millennials

On Saturday, January 14, 2017, Sheriff Berry met with members of Inspired Millennials – a local group of youth and adults seeking to build strong communities and strong leaders in Charles County. The founders of the group – Carl Barnett and his wife, Diedra Barnett – volunteer their time to mentor young adults about leadership and success.

Sheriff Berry discussed ways to strengthen relationships between the CCSO and the people they serve and he also shared experiences in his life that led him to a career in law enforcement. He urged young adults to live by L.I.T.E. – Leadership, Integrity, Teamwork, and Excellence – characteristics taught to him by his parents which he believes helped him succeed.

This event is part of Sheriff Berry’s ongoing efforts to open dialogue among younger generations and law enforcement. “This was truly an inspiring event,” said Sheriff Berry. “I’m encouraged by the questions people asked and the responsibility our youth want to take on.” For more information about Inspired Millennials, visit www.inspiredmillennials.org.

