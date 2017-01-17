Capitol Heights Woman Arrested for Armed Robbery at Waldorf Restaurant

On September 7, 2015 at 10:55 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the parking lot of a restaurant in Waldorf for the report of an armed robbery.

An investigation revealed the victim was confronted by an unknown female suspect who placed a gun to her head and demanded money. U.S. currency and property was surrendered, and the suspect fled. During the course of the investigation, Jamilla Williams, 24 of Capitol Heights, was identified as being responsible for the robbery, and additional evidence supported the identification.

On January 12, 2017, Williams was arrested following a traffic stop by the Maryland State Police. Officers responded to the Glen Burnie Barrack and transported Williams to the CCSO for interview.

Williams was charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault, and theft.

Detective J. Feldman investigated.

